Five of the best Yorkshire beauty spots for stargazing
The fourth annual Dark Skies Festival starts this month.
It runs from February 15 until March 3. But you can stargaze any time at these five Yorkshire beauty spots:
1. Hawes National Park Centre
One of the Yorkshire Dales Dark Sky Discovery Sites, on a clear night you could see as many as 2,000 stars and possibly the Milky Way. The very darkest skies are when there is a new moon in the sky, two weeks after a full moon.
This is one of the Discovery Sites which are a great place to begin a star gazing adventure. Surrounded by moorland, woodland, farmland and historic buildings. It is a peaceful spot away from light pollution.
Unsurprisingly as the highest pub in Britain, the Tan Hill Inn is also a brilliant place to stargaze. It is a top spot to catch a glimmer of the Northern Lights. There is also a great inn to grab a drink afterwards.
At night the car park at the visitor centre is transformed into a haven for sky watchers. Explore the lunar landscape of the limestone pavement during the day and then gaze at the Moon itself in the inky skies.