Five teenagers arrested amid reports of ‘estate gang culture’ in Hull

Five teenagers have been arrested by police during a clampdown on anti-social behaviour on Hull’s Orchard Park estate.

The boys, aged between 14 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including theft, criminal damage and harassment.

One of the boys, aged 15, has since been charged with five offences and given a number of bail conditions, including a curfew.

Humberside Police released details of the arrests today following claims that a gang culture has taken hold on the estate.

A spokesman for the force said: “We want to stress that this is a minority of teenagers who are causing problems for the rest of the residents in the area.

“This is certainly not what we would recognise as a ‘gang’ culture on the estate which is what has been reported.”

The spokesman added: “We try to avoid criminalising children and always seek alternative solutions such as early intervention, criminal behaviour orders and dispersal orders.

“Officers work with the council, businesses, schools, families and community groups to achieve this.

“But we do know that this type of behaviour can be upsetting and is a concern for people on the estate.”

The arrests were made over the course of the last fortnight, said the spokesman.