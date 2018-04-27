Five vehicle collision leads to M62 lane closures near Leeds

Have your say

A collision on the M62 near Leeds is causing traffic issues for motorists.

Two lanes were closed due to the accident at 3.05pm on Friday, with queuing traffic still being reported around junction 23.

Lanes two and three were closed westbound but all lanes are now re-open after the vehicles involved were moved to the hard shoulder.

Eastbound traffic is also said to be moving slowly.

Earlier in the day, a four vehicle collision caused problems on the A1 (M) on the southbound carriageway between junctions 41 and 40.