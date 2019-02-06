Flamingo Land Coast: Scarborough set for cliffhanger tower, but here is the town's original revolving tower

Flamingo Land Coast's plans for Scarborough's South Bay with a cliffhanger tower bring a timely reminder to the town's history.

The proposals include a rollercoaster with a cliffhanger tower - a perhaps unintentional nod to Scarborough's seafront in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Between 1898 and 1907, a tall, rotating, observation tower stood on Scarborough’s North Cliff, not far from the town’s iconic castle.

The tower - known as Warwick's Tower - was built by Thomas Warwick following a trip to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Great Yarmouth debuted the structure in the UK in 1897, with Scarborough following a year later, with Warwick keen to capitalise on the boom in coastal holidays.

From the outset, Scarborough's structure caused controversy, with it being deemed as an eyesore by local people, though it was initially popular.

However, after the novelty had worn off, the structure fell into disrepair - not aided by the fact that Warwick's company had gone bust in 1902.

It was eventually marked to be knocked down in 1906, with Alfred Shuttleworth financing the demolition. The job was completed in 1907, shortly after the nearby pier was destroyed by a storm in 1905.