Flamingo Land welcomes new giraffe calf born at Christmas - see the video

Flamingo Land had a very special delivery - just in time for Christmas.

A Rothschild’s giraffe calf was born at the park during the festive period and is already up and about.

The new giraffe calf which was born at Flamingo Land earlier this month.

Mum and calf are doing well and everyone is delighted with the new arrival.

Ross Snipp, zoo manager, said: “This is wonderful news and the most perfect Christmas present we could have hoped for.

“Our family of Rothschild’s giraffes continues to go from strength to strength and we are looking forward to starting the New Year with a new addition to the group.”

The calf, which has not officially been sexed or named yet, took its first faltering steps within an hour or so of being born. Newborn giraffes may look tiny next to their mums but are around 6ft tall when they are born.