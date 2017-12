Have your say

A MAN was taken to hospital after a blaze at a flat in Leeds.

A MAN was taken to hospital after a blaze at a flat in Leeds.

Two fire crews from Killingbeck station were sent to deal with the fire in a third-floor flat on Nowell Court , Harehills, just before 10pm on Saturday night. (Dec 9)

A man suffering from the effects of smoke was taken to hospital by ambulance.