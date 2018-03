Have your say

A Jet2 flight from Leeds Bradford Airport turned back soon after take-off this morning.

The service to Geneva, code LS285, landed again after a minor fault was detected in the aircraft shortly after it had left the runway.

A spokesperson for the airline said:-

“The aircraft landed safely, customers were transferred onto a replacement aircraft and are now in Geneva. We would like to apologise to customers for the delay to the start of their holiday.”