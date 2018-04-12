Flipped car leads to driver being caught with no insurance for SECOND time this year

Have your say

Police have seized a vehicle which had flipped on its roof after the driver was found to have no insurance - for the second time this year.

The vehicle was found in the early hours of Thursday morning on Keighley Road at the junction with Emm Lane in Bradford.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was found to have no insurance for the second time this year, the first time coming in February.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing inquiries into how the collision occurred.

