Flood warnings issued in Leeds as river levels 'continue to rise' after heavy rainfall in Yorkshire

Have your say

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of Leeds after heavy rainfall overnight.

The alerts are in place for Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck in Leeds, where water levels are "continuing to rise" today (Monday).

Is snow on the way? Leeds hour by hour weather forecast for Monday, April 2

The Environment Agency has asked residents to remain vigilant after issuing the flood alerts.

Alerts are also in place in Hull, York, Rotherham, Doncaster, Hornsea and Grimsby.

It follows rain and snowfall overnight and today, which has caused disruption across the region.

A spokesperson said: "We expect river levels to continue to rise through the morning and early afternoon.

"We are monitoring the situation regularly in relation to flood risk and given the speed at which levels in the faster responding rivers may rise, we may not have time to issue flood warnings before the onset of any flooding.

"As such, please stay aware of your surroundings and do not put yourself at risk."

Click here for more information and updates on the flood alerts