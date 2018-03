Have your say

Flood warnings have been issued for the Yorkshire coast.

The Environment Agency has placed Be Prepared warnings at Hornsea and Bridlington.

There is also an alert in place for the North Bank of the Humber Estuary, west of Hull, as Storm Emma sweeps across the UK.

The warnings were issued yesterday in response to forecast waves and wind-blown spray this morning.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and update this message accordingly."