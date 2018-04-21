'Flooding and lightning strike damage': Heavy rain to hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warning

Heading to the beach? You might want to turn around...

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Leeds today.

The heatwave is set to come to a crushing end with heavy rain through this afternoon, leading to thunderstorms this evening.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain.

Although it will be sunny for most of the daytime, the sunshine will give way to rain from any time after about 4pm today and 3am on Sunday.

Some flooding is possible, forecasters have warned, and there could be power cuts and poor driving conditions.

What the Met Office says in its warning:

"Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

"Possibly some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes with some short term loss of power and other services.

"There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Delays to train services are possible."

The full forecast:

Headline:

Sunny start, but chance of heavy showers later.

Most places will have a sunny start, but cloud will soon increase. Still some bright or sunny intervals will occur, and inland areas will become warm. However, along the coast a cooling breeze will develop. Later heavy showers may arrive. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight:

Scattered showers this evening and at first tonight, heavy and thundery, but then clearing later tonight. Some clear spells may then develop. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Sunday:

After a dry start, with some sunny spells, cloudy conditions will soon arrive and then outbreaks of rain will spread east. However many places will remain dry, also rather warm. Maximum temperature 17 °C.