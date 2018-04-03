Flooding disrupts trains between Mirfield and Leeds

Flooding has disrupted rail services between Mirfield and Leeds this morning.

Train operator Northern said some journeys could be delayed or cancelled up until around 11.30am.

"Due to reports of flooding at Morley we are currently unable to operate train services beyond Mirfield towards Leeds via Dewsbury in this direction only", the company said in a statement.

"Customers at affected stations who are intending to travel towards Leeds are advised to take the next available service to Mirfield, then take a service to Wakefield and change there for Leeds."

It comes after heavy rainfall yesterday which caused flooding warnings and alerts throughout Yorkshire.