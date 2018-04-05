FLOODING: Warnings remain in place for rivers in Yorkshire

The River Ouse and several other waterways around the county have been badly affected by wet, wintry weather over the last week.

READ: Watch: Hilarious clip from Emmerdale's new reality TV sensation The Real Hairdressers of Harrogate

Flood warnings are still in place for Yorkshire

The Ouse in York burst its banks yesterday following another day of rain, while rivers in Leeds came close.

Some of those warnings put in place by officials have now passed, with river levels returning to somewhere close to normal in places around the county.

But the Environment Agency are still warning of the potential of some stretches of water after heavy rain hit on Tuesday.

Here is a list of the warnings in and around Yorkshire:

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Holderness Drain

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Nidd

Lower River Swale

North Holderness

River Aire Upper catchment

River Don Lower catchment

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

River Gaunless

River Hull Central Catchment

River Hull Upper Catchment

River Rye

River Wiske

Tidal River Aire catchment

Tidal River Ouse

Tidal River Wharfe

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Ouse

READ: National Lottery operator Camelot making profits ‘well in excess’ of those initially envisaged while funding for good causes is ‘under threat’, MPs say

Here is a list of the alerts in place around Yorkshire:

Lower River Nidd

Tidal River Ouse

Tidal River Wharfe

Flood alerts are less severe than warnings. They tell people that flooding is possible, and to be aware, while warnings urge people to take immediate action as flooding is expected.