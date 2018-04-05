FLOODING: Warnings remain in place for rivers in Yorkshire

The River Ouse and several other waterways around the county have been badly affected by wet, wintry weather over the last week.
The Ouse in York burst its banks yesterday following another day of rain, while rivers in Leeds came close.
Some of those warnings put in place by officials have now passed, with river levels returning to somewhere close to normal in places around the county.
But the Environment Agency are still warning of the potential of some stretches of water after heavy rain hit on Tuesday.
Here is a list of the warnings in and around Yorkshire:
Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
Holderness Drain
Lower River Ancholme
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Nidd
Lower River Swale
North Holderness
River Aire Upper catchment
River Don Lower catchment
River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
River Gaunless
River Hull Central Catchment
River Hull Upper Catchment
River Rye
River Wiske
Tidal River Aire catchment
Tidal River Ouse
Tidal River Wharfe
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Ouse
Here is a list of the alerts in place around Yorkshire:
Lower River Nidd
Tidal River Ouse
Tidal River Wharfe
Flood alerts are less severe than warnings. They tell people that flooding is possible, and to be aware, while warnings urge people to take immediate action as flooding is expected.