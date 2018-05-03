Fly tippers dump window frames and broken glass in North York Moors beauty spots

Have your say

It's one of the most picturesque spots in the North York Moors National Park.

But that didn't spot careless fly tippers from dumping a huge pile of uPVC window frames, broken glass and beer bottles in the middle of the moorland landscape overlooking Hawnby Hill.

A criminal barrister from Middlesbrough photographed the rubbish by the side of the road to Osmotherley.

Amazingly, the brazen tippers had even left their customer's name and address marked on the window frames, leading to hopes that the offenders can easily be tracked down.

Councils can now issue on-the-spot fines of up to £400 to anyone caught dumping waste illegally.

