Flybe flight diverted from Leeds Bradford Airport due to 'adverse weather conditions'

A Flybe flight had to be diverted from Leeds Bradford Airport with 35 passengers on board due to the weather including dense fog.

Heavy fog has descended on Leeds today as extreme cold temperatures set in.

The flight was diverted, as can be see on FlightRadar

The Flybe flight from Belfast (BE729) was due to land at Leeds Bradford Airport at 7.40am this morning.

But after circling the airport, the flight then diverted to Durham Tees Valley Airport where it landed safely.

Leeds Bradford Airport stressed that the airport is open and operating as normal for all other flights and the airport has in fact been taking in extra flights diverting from other airports this week.

A spokesman for Flybe said: "Flybe can confirm that the above flight with 35 passengers on board has landed safely at Durham Tees Valley Airport having been diverted due to adverse weather conditions at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"The airline has arranged onward ground transport so passengers can complete their travel to Leeds Bradford as soon as possible.

"Flybe apologises for any inconvenience experienced as a result of this weather-related disruption however the safety of its passengers and crew remains our number one priority at all times."

A spokesman for the airport said that 'heavy investment' has been made in snow clearing equipment and as a result snow is not expected to disrupt the airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “There has been minimal disruption despite the cold weather and we have also taken in diverted flights from other airports over recent days.

"We have invested heavily in new extensive snow clearing equipment and our airside operations team have worked tirelessly to ensure the airport has continued to remain operating as normal.”

