Flying Scotsman returns to Yorkshire for trip over iconic viaduct

Demand for the Flying Scotsman's Scottish summer tours has led to more seats being released from York Station.

Tickets for heritage rail journeys hauled by the famous locomotive in May sold out quickly - but passengers are now able to join the train on its way to Scotland instead

The Scotsman is due to haul three excursions over the Forth Bridge in Edinburgh on May 20, but tour operators Steam Dreams have now confirmed that additional fans can join the train at York on its journey north the previous day.

They'll travel to Edinburgh on the East Coast Main Line, enjoying sights such as Durham Cathedral, Holy Island and the Scottish coast en route.

The engine was originally scheduled to return south via the rival West Coast Main Line route on May 22, to enable it to traverse the Cumbrian Fells and the famous Ribblehead Viaduct in the Dales.

A stop has now been added at Carlisle so passengers can enjoy the Yorkshire leg of the journey. Return travel via Virgin Trains back to Edinburgh is included in the price.

Steam Dreams director Marcus Robertson said:

“There is something so special about working with Flying Scotsman north of the border. Although she was built in England, Flying Scotsman feels very much a Scottish icon. Last year our trips in and around Scotland were fantastically popular and earned Scotland publicity all over the world.

“It is our aim to bring this most famous engine to as wide an audience as possible and we are delighted to be able to extend our existing programme of trips to include even more opportunity for passengers to experience the magic of Flying Scotsman.”