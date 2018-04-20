Flying Scotsman sweeps through Yorkshire countryside en route to Edinburgh

The Flying Scotsman has returned to her home county as the locomotive's summer tour schedule gathers pace.

She was seen hauling a heritage special excursion through the beautiful Howardian Hills today as part of a one-way trip from Scarborough to Edinburgh operated by a charter firm.

The engine in the Howardian Hills on the Scarborough to York leg

Yesterday she arrived in the seaside town from London via York.

Saviour of the Flying Scotsman dies

These stunning images captured by photographer Charlotte Graham show the locomotive passing over the River Derwent as she headed back towards York to rejoin the East Coast Main Line.

Why does the Flying Scotsman attract so much adoration?

The Scotsman began her summer touring schedule last month

Yesterday it was announced that extra seats would be sold from York Station for the Scotsman's journey to Edinburgh in May. She will be returning via the West Coast Main Line, along a route that includes a section of the Settle to Carlisle Railway and the iconic Ribblehead Viaduct.