Fog causes major visibility issues on Yorkshire's roads as one lane of M62 is closed

Yorkshire woke up to large patches of fog reducing visibility on the roads this morning.

Motorists have been urged to take extra precautions when out and about today.

The Highways Agency closed one lane of the M62 between junctions 26 and 27 due to reduced visibility while the M1 near Rotherham has one lane closed due to a stalled vehicle.

Early morning updates:

M1

One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M1 northbound between junction 30 A616 and junction 31 A57 Aston Way. Lane one (of four) is closed.

A63

Accident on A63 Hull Road both ways between Sand Lane and Lund Lane, near to Millfield Farm.

Fog

Motorists are being advised to be vigilant when travelling on the roads today due to large patches of thick fog which is reducing visibility.