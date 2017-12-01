Food and farming sector identified as key to growth strategy

A firm government commitment to making agriculture a key beneficiary of its new industrial strategy has been welcomed by the farming sector.

As part of a long-term plan to boost UK productivity and people’s earning power, an Industrial Strategy White Paper published earlier this week, included a pledge to establish a Food and Drink Sector Council.

The document included a promise to put the UK at the forefront of the global move to high-efficiency agriculture and to grow the markets for innovative farming technologies and techniques such as the use of drones.

The White Paper also sets out why the sector has to be a priority, stating: “The world will need 60 per cent more food by 2050 to allow us to feed 9bn people, while demand for water is expected to rise by 20 percent in the agriculture sector alone.

“For this to be possible, the way we produce our food needs to be significantly more efficient and sustainable.”

Speaking after the 255-page strategy blueprint was published by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, Environment Secretary Michael Gove said Britain is “on cusp of new agricultural revolution” and that government had a critical role to play.

In an address to hundreds of landowners at the Country Land and Business Association’s (CLA) Rural Business Conference in London this week, Mr Gove said: “We need to be ambitious for the future when it comes to continuing to produce the very best food and drink in the world. Because demand for British food has never been higher.

“Our exports now surpass £20bn for the first time, up by nearly 10 percent on the last year and we know that the food chain brings £110bn to the UK economy.

“Food and drink is our biggest manufacturing sector. That is why I am so delighted that the Industrial Strategy published by my colleague Greg Clark recognised the vital importance of food and drink, with a new Food and Drink Sector Council.”

The new body will be a partnership between government and the whole food chain, working with industry leaders from agriculture, food and drink manufacturing, retail, hospitality and logistics, the White Paper states.

Mr Gove elaborated, saying: “This Council will help pair the way for a food and drink sector deal in order to ensure that responsibility for effectively marketing and supporting primary producers and others is at the heart of the government’s industrial strategy.”

Agriculture is also highlighted as one of six target business sectors for a new government Office for Artificial Intelligence.

Following the publication of the White Paper, the president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Meurig Raymond, said: “The Industrial Strategy shows some positive prospects for British food and farming.

“The NFU has been raising the profile of the agri-food sector ever since the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy began consulting on driving economic growth and productivity earlier this year.

“We are delighted to read of the government’s desire to ‘put the UK at the forefront of the global move to high-efficiency agriculture’ as well as the likely prospect of a new Challenge Fund programme of research funding on ‘Transforming food production, from farm to fork’. The NFU’s work on setting out innovation needs for farming is a key ingredient.”

Hailing the inclusion of a food and drink council, the farming leader added: “It will be critically important that the interests of our agriculture and horticulture members are represented on the proposed Food and Drink Sector Council, which will build upon the emerging proposals for an overarching Food and Farming Sector Deal.

“The NFU has set out a bold and ambitious vision for how British farming can build on its productivity, profitability and progressiveness. By and large, this White Paper shows the promising signs needed for a bright and sustainable future for British farming.”

During his speech at the CLA event in London, the Environment Secretary also spoke about the opportunities for UK farmers and food producers to take advantage of changing consumer tastes and to reap the rewards of quality and provenance in production.

Consumers are demanding higher quality food with a good story of strong provenance, he said, giving the example of how Scottish whisky makers had capitalised enormously from the way they had marketed their products as artisan brands.

Since 2000 there has been a 218 percent increase by volume and a 415 percent increase by value in malt whisky exports, he said.