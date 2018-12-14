Foot-long pigs in blankets, Christmas dinner pizza and 6 more bizarre foods on sale right now

Have your say

For many, Christmas dinner is the pinnacle of Christmas day, so much so that supermarkets have created a whole range of Christmas dinner-themed food.

From Christmas dinner pizzas to foot long pigs in blankets, here are X of the most bizarre Christmas foods you can buy this Christmas.

1. ASDA Christmas dinner pizza

Asda’s Christmas Dinner pizza is topped with all of the traditional items you’d expect on your dinner plate.

This pizza comes topped with turkey, two cheeses, pigs in blankets and sage & onion stuffing balls.

It also comes with a sachet of cranberry sauce to drizzle over your pizza once it’s cooked.

Asdas Christmas Dinner pizza is topped with all of the traditional items youd expect on your dinner plate (Photo: Asda)

2. Morrisons Christmas dinner pasty

Morrisons have combined the nation’s love of both pasties and Christmas dinners to make a three course Christmas dinner pasty.

This unique pasty contains a starter, main and dessert, with each course taking up a third of the dish.

Marks & Spencer has decided to up their game with Christmas dinner foods, by selling foot-long pigs in blankets' (Marks & Spencer)

The starter in Ardennes pâté, sweet apple chutney and Melba toast and the main course includes British turkey with sage and onion stuffing, potato, pigs in blankets, cranberries and a creamy sauce.

The dessert, which is a Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, then comes at the end of the pasty.

3. Deep fried Christmas dinner

Morrisons have combined the nations love of both pasties and Christmas dinners to make a three course Christmas dinner pasty (Photo: Morrisons)

A number of chips shops across the UK have decided to take the Christmas dinner to a whole new level by creating a deep fried Christmas dinner.

Some are opting for turkey goujons, battered Brussels sprout, and parsnip fritters, with others serving mince pies, chicken legs, stuffing, carrots and pigs in blanket - all deep fried.

4. Foot-long pigs in blankets

Marks & Spencer has decided to up their game with Christmas dinner foods, by selling huge version of the meaty festive treat, measuring in at a staggering foot long.

The product, which went on sale this week, weighs in at 670g for two and costs £5.





5. Marmite sprouts



People either love or hate marmite, and the same can usually be said for sprouts, so you’ll either be a huge fan of Iceland’s marmite sprouts or it won’t be your cup of tea.

These sprouts are simply coated in a Marmite butter.



6. Sainsbury's pigs-in-blankets tea

Sainsbury’s decided to combine a classic cup of tea, with the much-loved flavour of pigs-in-blankets.

This unique drink blends Lapsang Souchong tea with sage and rosemary, which are two ingredients commonly found in British sausages.



7. Iceland’s Christmas tree-flavoured crisps

Iceland have decided to introduce a unique flavour into this year’s range of Christmas foods, by selling Christmas Tree flavoured crisps.

8. Aldi’s Christmas Pudding Gammon

This year Aldi are selling a Christmas Pudding Gammon. According to their website, “Perfect for the Christmas party season, this sweet cured gammon has a fruit-filled stuffing with a rich mince pie glaze; finished with edible gold lustre.”

This unique gammon goes on sale on Wednesday December 19.