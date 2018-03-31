Football fans set off ‘flares and fire crackers’ inside Elland Road pub

An Elland Road pub was forced to shut after “flares and fire crackers” were set off inside the premises before yesterday’s match between Leeds United and Bolton Wanderers.

Supporters of both clubs were drinking at The Drysalters pub, half a mile from the football ground when police officers were called to a disturbance two-and-a-half hours before kick-off, at 12.30pm.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “A smoke bomb was set off in there and then thrown in the middle of the road outside.

“With the agreement of staff, officers emptied the pub and closed it at 1.30pm.”

Police confirmed that a male had been arrested for being drunk and disorderly in connection with the incident.

Staff at the pub did not wish to comment on what happened when approached by the Yorkshire Evening Post, but a comment on the pub’s Facebook page read: “Well to the Bolton fans that came here yesterday that decided to let off flares and fire crackers should be ashamed of themselves.

“You came into a pub that had children in and you thought it was appropriate to do what you did well it’s about time you grew up.

“As for the rest of the Bolton fans who was as disgusted as me and apologised for the behaviour of the minority, thank you, all people are not the same.

“Away fans have always been welcome and knowing it’s a pub for family’s have always behaved. So for future reference violence and destructive behaviour is just not acceptable.”

The pub reopened to customers at 3pm yesterday.