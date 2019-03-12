Football mad youngster goes to school dressed as Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Football mad Lennon Ward scored success with his teachers and classmates – when he went to school dressed as Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

The Blades season ticket holder, seven, knew just who to dress up as for last week’s World Book Day – choosing the Bramall Lane boss, complete with trademark grey hair.

Lennon with the bottle of Peroni presented to his dad by Chris Wilder.

He donned a Blades tracksuit and even posed for photos clutching a bottle of beer presented to his dad Dave by Wilder after a game – but the youngsters was barred from taking his booze to school!

READ MORE: 50 of the best World Book Day costumes in Sheffield

Proud dad Dave, also a keen Unitedite and Blades season ticket holder said: “He didn’t want to go as all the usuals, like characters from Harry Potter or anything like that.

“He said ‘dad, I want to do something different – then he spotted my book about Chris Wilder and that’s when the idea was born.”

READ MORE: PIctures: World Book Day in Sheffield

Inspired by He’s One Of Our Own, the book based on Wilder’s Blades revolution and written by Sheffield Star sports journalist Danny Hall, the youngster’s hair was sprayed grey and he also donned a Sheffield United tracksuit.

The look was topped off with a bottle of Peroni beer which was presented to the youngster following an away match at Leeds United in October 2017.

Said Dave: “Chris was in a great mood that day because we’d won and as he got off the bus back at Bramall Lane, he gave Lennon the beer and said ‘here, give that to your dad.

READ MORE: Sheffield mum's perfect way of helping autistic youngster celebrate World Book Day

“I said I’d open it if we got promoted last season. We didn’t so I’m saving it to open and enjoy at the end of this season.

“He wanted to take it to school with him,” he added, “but we didn’t think it would be a good idea to let him go off to school with a bottle of beer!”

Lennon has been watching the Blades since 2017 – and is so United crazy that last year he went to school dressed as striker Billy Sharp for World Book Day.

Teachers at his school – Tranmoor Primary in Armthorpe in Doncaster – were so impressed with his outfit that his costume was judged the most original and inventive in his class.

Added Dave, 44, and a Blades fan for 31 years: “The response has been fantastic. Everyone was saying how great it was on Twitter. He’s Sheffield United crazy and totally hooked.

“The reaction from the school, club and other Blades fans has been amazing.”