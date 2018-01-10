Football’s coming home! Leeds United’s Elland Road ground to host England game

England are set to play one of their World Cup warm-up friendlies at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground.

The Three Lions will take on Costa Rica in Leeds on Thursday, June 7 (8pm) before heading off for the tournament in Russia.

The ground also staged matches in 1996 when England hosted the European Championship.

Do you remember the last time England played at Elland Road? Click here for more

Taking home games on the road away from Wembley is something England did in the build-up to Euro 2016, playing matches at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear, said: “It is an honour to host the national team at our home before the side head off to Russia for the World Cup.

“Elland Road is a special arena that has the facilities of a modern stadium, whilst also being a traditional football ground and I am sure that the England team will enjoy the atmosphere that will be created here too.”

England Manager Gareth Southgate added: “We’re immensely proud to play the majority of matches at Wembley, which is always special.

“Equally, it’s nice when we have an opportunity to take the team on the road.

“We have a huge following in Yorkshire with large numbers of our members and travelling support coming from that area.

“Having been to Manchester and the North East last time, it’s nice to be able to go to Yorkshire for a different experience for everybody.”

Ticket details including pricing and sale dates will be confirmed in due course.