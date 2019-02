The Class of 92 stars and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will attend the funeral of Eric Harrison at Halifax Minster tomorrow (Tuesday).

Eric, who was born and lived in Halifax, died aged 81 last week.

He was the youth coach at Manchester United who helped nurture the talents of David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt, working under Sir Alex Ferguson, who will give the eulogy at the service, which begins at 2pm.

Eric Harrison former Halifax Town player.

