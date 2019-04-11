Footballer Ched Evans agrees out-of-court settlement over handling of rape case

Former Sheffield United footballer Ched Evans has settled out of court with lawyers who handled the case against him over a rape accusation.

The 30-year-old was cleared in 2016 at retrial after the Court of Appeal quashed a conviction for the rape of a woman at a hotel in Wales.

The decision followed a five-year battle to clear his name, with Evans serving two-and-a-half years in prison.

A spokesman for Mr Evans said yesterday (Wednesday) the footballer had agreed a settlement with the lawyers who handled the case in 2012.

The settlement is understood to be around £800,000.

Mr Evans, who is currently on loan with Fleetwood Town, was originally convicted in 2012 following the trial where he was charged with raping a 19-year-old woman at a Premier Inn near Rhyl, North Wales, in May 2011.

The former Blades striker agreed the settlement with legal firm Brabners, which he used in the original trial back in 2012. At the time, Mr Evans was playing for Sheffield United and was reportedly earning £18,000 a week.

-> Ex-Blades footballer Ched Evans has rape conviction quashed

The case was due to go before the High Court later this month.

A Brabners spokesman said: "We are glad that Ched Evans has agreed not to pursue this case, which we believe was entirely without merit.

"Brabners put forward a strong defence of Mr Evans' claim following a thorough process and we were prepared to vigorously defend our handling of the case."

A statement on Mr Evans' website yesterday read: "In late 2016 Ched began litigation against his defence team of Matthew Bennett and Stuart Ripley of Brabners LLP for negligent defence.

"On Thursday 4 April 2019 Ched accepted an out of court settlement."