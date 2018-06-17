For sale: 10-bedroom Yorkshire mansion that has its own hat room and cross-country course

Have your say

A Grade II-listed Queen Anne mansion with a private equestrian complex has gone on the market.

Colton Lodge, situated between York and Tadcaster, is so big it even has its own hat room.

The country estate has 15 acres of grounds, which include stabling for 10 horses and a cross-country course.

It's being marketed through York estate agents Carter Jonas with a guide price of just below £3million.

The mansion has been extensively refurbished and modernised, although the original sash windows remain. There's an Aga, a Poggenphol kitchen and two glazed extensions on the ground floor.

There is a drawing room, dining room, study, snug, breakfast kitchen, maid's kitchen, master bedroom suite with dressing and bathrooms, three further en-suite bedrooms with dressing rooms, six more bedrooms, a guest sitting room, kitchenette and two house bathrooms.

Outside, the estate boasts stunning gardens, woodland, topiary, a moat and the impressive equestrian complex, which includes a stable block, fold yard, feed room, cross-country course, manege, paddocks and two fields.

Above the garages is a large studio space.