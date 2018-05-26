For sale: Amazing North York Moors property with a river running through the garden

Fancy owning a home that comes with its own private stream?

Picture-postcard property Low Mill in the pretty North York Moors village of Thornton-le-Dale has gone on the market for £750,000 through estate agents Blenkin & Co. The 1930s house has stunning gardens landscaped around Thornton Beck, which runs through the grounds. There’s even an indoor swimming pool and a games room at the four-bedroom hideaway near Pickering.

Fancy living in this Tolkien-style gentleman’s retreat in the North York Moors? The lawned and wooded gardens also have a pond which is fed by the stream and which has its own terrace. Low Mill has an open plan living area spanning 26ft - the entire depth of the house - making it ideal for entertaining.

Yorkshire glamping site with its own gypsy caravan There is a staircase hall, living room, dining room, garden room, study, breakfast kitchen, house bathroom, two bedrooms with en-suites and a plant room. The snooker room has double doors that open onto a flagged terrace, while the indoor pool is heated by solar panels and a biomass boiler.