For sale: Former foghorn station on Yorkshire’s east coast

The sale of the former foghorn station presents the chance to own an important piece of maritime history while enjoying some of the best sea views in Britain.

The cliff-top station in Whitby, renamed Hornblower Lodge, is now a four-bedroom home with a self-contained holiday cottage and planning permission for a cafe but its previous life is clear.

Those walking along the Cleveland Way footpath often comment on the two 20ft long and 8ft high foghorns that still sit on top of the distinctive building. The horns blasted out a warning to ships between 1904, when the station was built, and 1988 when they were rendered obsolete by satellite technology. Due to quirks in the velocity, residents in Whitby, which is two miles from Hawkser, would hear the first blast when the third was being sounded.

The booming noise was much-missed when operators Trinity House sold the property, which was converted into a home in 1992. Owners John and Janet Evans bought Hornblower Lodge 11 years ago.

“It was an impulse purchase,” says Mr Evans, who previously lived near Middlesbrough. “We weren’t planning to move but we couldn’t resist this place. It offers the best of coast and country and the views are incredible.”

The couple have since renovated the former station and treated the cottage to a makeover, while uncovering period features. The one-bedroom cottage is now a successful holiday let and there is planning permission for a cafe selling light refreshments.

Mr Evans is selling to downsize and says: “We are both getting older and we are looking for somewhere smaller but we will miss this place. The seascape is ever-changing and the sunrises and sunsets are breathtakingly beautiful.”

The main house has a kitchen/diner, a large living space, shower room and a bathroom. There is a separate kitchen, laundry room, office, snug and four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

Outside, there are gardens. The property is a seven minute drive from Whitby.

Nick Henderson of Hendersons estate agents in Whitby says: “Sea views do not come more impressive or more un-interrupted, than those at Hornblower Lodge. Those looking for something truly special should not hesitate in arranging closer inspection of this quirky and unique, property.

