For sale: Georgian farmhouse in Yorkshire that’s barely changed in over 200 years

If you’ve got a spare £1million, you could move into this incredible period farmhouse with views over the Howardian Hills.

High Warren Farm in the village of Gilling East has eight acres of land, a traditional Georgian house and original outbuildings.

The smallholding is being marketed by agents Blenkin & Co as a ‘fabulous’ development opportunity.

The impressive farmhouse is replete with period features dating from the early 1800s - including exposed beams, oak floors and brick fireplaces. Oil paintings can be seen hanging on the walls, there are traditional eiderdowns on the bed and antique furniture is arranged alongside a token few modern appliances.

The farm is so isolated that you can’t even see your nearest neighbour’s property - its rural setting is described as one of ‘exquisite loveliness’ even by the standards of the North York Moors.

The three-bedroom farmhouse has an entrance hall, sitting room, drawing room, kitchen dining room, pantry, bathroom and attached cottage with separate living accommodation.

There are gardens, an orchard, several Georgian stone barns, outbuildings and a long drive - making the property ideal for renovation and expansion.

Helmsley, Malton and Kirkbymoorside are the nearest towns, while York is 16 miles away. Gilling East is home to a pub, village hall, playground, miniature railway and golf course.

