For sale: Pool with a view at luxurious Yorkshire property

When the owners of this country house decided to downsize, they couldn’t bear to leave the one of the best semi-rural locations in Yorkshire.

So they came up with the perfect solution. John and Suzie Grantham are building a smaller house on land close by, which means they will still have the views and the short drive into Leeds city centre, Harrogate and Wetherby.

Brandon Hall.

Their much-loved larger home is now on the market.

The couple bought Brandon Hall 18 years ago. It was built in the late 1960s and has been extended over the years.

The Granthams have made their own mark by extended it, installing a new kitchen, re-roofing, adding more garaging and updating the interiors and grounds.

“We have really enjoyed living here but our children are older and we are downsizing. We looked at other areas but we really didn’t want to leave here. The views are spectacular and it’s very convenient,” says Mr Grantham.

The kitchen is Italian with Gaggenau appliances

The property, which is set in nine acres of grounds and paddocks, has 6,186 sq.ft of space plus a tennis court and outdoor heated swimming pool.

Inside, there is a reception hall with cloakroom, a drawing room with French doors, a dining room, a family room leading into the conservatory with double doors to the rear garden and swimming pool.

The dining kitchen has Italian Dada cabinets and Gaggenau appliances and there is additional cloakroom, laundry room and larder.

Upstairs, there is a master suite with a south-facing balcony, “his and her” dressing rooms and a six piece en-suite bathroom.

The dining room

There is also a guest suite, a house bathroom and four further bedrooms, two with en-suites and dressing areas.

Outside, there is a detached double garage giving access to a play/games room above. There is an additional single attached to the house and a large parking area.

Andrew Beadnall of Beadnall Copley said: “Brandon Hall is perfectly located within the golden triangle between Leeds, Harrogate and Wetherby, allowing ease of access to Leeds city centre, Leeds/Bradford airport and stunning Yorkshire countryside.”

He adds: “The property lies close to the fashionable north Leeds suburbs of Alwoodley, Roundhay and Shadwell, which offer shops and restaurants along with golf courses.”

Brandon Hall, North Leeds, Price: £2.35m www.beadnallcopley.co.uk