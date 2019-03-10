PICS: Third Party

For sale - The stunning Yorkshire country house hidden from public view

If privacy combined with stunning views is what you are after than this country house in North Yorkshire could be what you are looking for.

The Gardens occupies a very private and little known position, hidden from public view within a former walled garden at Cowling Hill, near Skipton. It's an individual architect designed five bedroom family house, originally constructed in 2005 and has an asking price of £1,650,000. It is being marketed by Carter and Jonas in Harrogate:

The property boasts an elevated position.

1. The Gardens

Fancy cooking up a storm in here?

2. Kitchen

How about waking up a view like this?

3. The stunning gardens

Can you imagine unwinding in here?

4. The living room

