For sale: The Yorkshire house with a Hollywood film star claim to fame

This characterful home was created from the former Bell Busk railway station house, which closed in 1959 and has an impressive claim to fame.

The house and platform were used as a film set in 1951 during the filming of “Another Man’s Poison” starring screen legend Bette Davis.

The view from the Old Station House, Bell Busk

It was later turned into a successful bed and breakfast and, most recently, was updated and turned back into a home.

For sale: The stunning property which won ‘Best new house in Yorkshire’ award

Owner Bob Marchant and his wife are selling to downsize. He says: “We ran it as a B&B but the market for them is slow so we decided to close the business and re-classify and refurbish the building as a home.

“We have completely transformed the place into a beautiful four bedroom, four bathrom house.

One of the four bedrooms

The property has a large, open plan living area, kitchen, sitting room, study, a conservatory and a ground floor bedroom with en-suite. Upstairs are three large bedrooms and bathrooms.

Outside, there is off-road parking, gardens, a sitting area with a fire pit, a storage shed and wood store. The house is on the edge of the Dales National Park and has spectacular rural views over Haw Crag and the dales

The Old Station House, Bell Busk, near Skipton, £795,000,

Contact: Dacre, Son & Hartley, tel: 01756 701010, www.dacres.co.uk