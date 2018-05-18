For sale: Yorkshire glamping site with its own gypsy caravan

Have your say

Fancy running your own idyllic campsite with yurts, a fishing lake and a wildflower meadow?

Acorn Glade in Melbourne, near York, is an award-winning eco-tourism business looking for new owners.

The luxury campsite is set in beautiful woodland with its own lake, meadow, and orchard.

It’s gone on the market through Zoopla with an asking price of £840,000 - which includes a four-bedroom property for the buyers to live in.

The idyllic adults-only staycation destination comes with quirky features such as a traditional bow-top Romany wagon, two yurts and a log cabin - all of which have been converted into holiday accommodation.

Guests can use the rowing boat, barbecue, pizza oven, bird hides and timber gazebos, and also have access to a WC block with a kitchen, toilets and showers.

The 3.5-acre site even has its own private fishery, while the family home, called The Oaks, has a paddock, kitchen garden, orchard containing 20 fruit trees and barn attached.

Its eco credentials range from solar power to an air-source heat pump to provide hot water.

Acorn Glade is being marketed as a ‘lifestyle package’ with the opportunity for the new owners to escape to the country and run a successful rural business.

The income is established and there is opportunity for further expansion. The campsite enjoys strong customer loyalty with frequent return visits and high occupancy.

It is styled as a romantic getaway for adults and children and pets are not allowed on site, while there is no Wi-fi access.

The business has won a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence twice and also has 22,000 followers on Facebook. The website and social media accounts are included in the sale.

Planning application has already been granted for a fifth accommodation unit.