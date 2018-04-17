Force by force: A regional snapshot of police officers with time off owing

Police forces across the country were asked to provide details of the number of rest days shown as either cancelled, outstanding or waiting for frontline officers to re-roster them, as of September 17 2017 - the last day the country's terror alert level was recorded as "critical".

Under-pressure Yorkshire police officers racking up rest days amid 'crisis' claims



Here are the responses for each police force:

* Avon and Somerset: As of September 30, the force had 9,707 rest days owed to police officers, 2,132 owed to staff, and 1,002 owed to PCSOs. Their total headcount was 5,630.

* Bedfordshire: As of September 17, the force had 5,378 rest days waiting to be re-booked, and 1,050 full-time equivalent officers.

* Cambridgeshire: The number of rest days that were shown as either cancelled, outstanding or waiting for officers to re-roster as of September 17 is 8,135. There were 1,322 officers on the staff.

* Cheshire: On September 17 there were 2,128 rest days waiting for officers to re roster. There were 1,987 officers and 191 PCSOs on the roster.

* City of London: There were 6,601 cancelled rest days owed to officers as on October 12, which employed 669 full-time equivalent officers.

* Cleveland: There were 4,945 rest days owed to September 1 and at the end of August there were a total of 1,309 police officers.

* Cumbria: As of September 17, the number of banked rest days for police officers was 6,992. The headcount of police officers at that time was 1,126.

* Derbyshire: On September 17, frontline officers had a total of 4,762 rest days in lieu on their systems. There were 1,159 frontline officers.

* Devon and Cornwall Police: As of September 17 there were 3,049 officers on the system, and there was a total of 6,346 days waiting to be booked.

* Dorset: As of September 30 there were no rest days owed to the 1,368 full-time equivalent officers. The force said all frontline officers "are re-rostered rest days at the point of cancellation so there are no rest days outstanding nor waiting to be re-rostered".

* Durham: As at September 17, Durham had a total frontline staff (both police officers and police staff in front line roles only) of 1,662. There were 10,590 rest days cancelled, outstanding or waiting for re-rostering on this date.

* Dyfed-Powys: The force refused to disclose the data due to time restraints, but said it had 1,170 police officers in the force as of September 30.

* Essex: As of October 19 Essex Police had 2,566 officers in the rank of either constable, sergeant, inspector or chief inspector. Of these officers 7,907 rest days were awaiting to be taken by the officers in question on this date.

* Gloucestershire: The total number of rest days which were cancelled prior to September 17 which had not been re-rostered as of October 19 are as follows: police officers, 3,091 days, and PCSOs, 297 days. As of September 17, there were 1,047 police officers and 111 PCSOs (full-time equivalent).

* Hampshire: Across the frontline areas of response and patrol, neighbourhood and investigations, there were 4,855 rest days as of October 9. This is against 1,347 officers in those strands.

* Hertfordshire: There were 7,081 rest days outstanding or waiting to be re-rostered as of September 17. The force has 1,952 front line officers.

* Kent: As at October 31, the number of outstanding rest days was 12,995; this figure is based on 3,315 officers in post.

* Lancashire: On September 4, the remaining rest day balances which were outstanding and awaiting re-allocation was 37,010 hours and 31 minutes - this equates to 4,626 rest days, based on them being eight-hour shifts. On that date, the headcount of frontline staff was 2,675.

* Leicestershire: As at October 11 2017, the force owed 490 rest days. There are 1,833 officers in the force.

* Lincolnshire Police: The force had 4,852 eight-hour days to be taken as rest days as at September 17. As at the same date, there were 1,087 officers in the force.

* Merseyside Police: According to their data, they had 3,226 rest days which had been re-rostered and not yet taken, and 7,461 yet to be re-rostered as at October 31. The force said it had 3,538 full-time equivalent officers.

* The Met: Some 2,029 rest days were collected by officers who work solely on September 17, rather than a cumulative total leading up to that date. The Met said it was unable to locate the total, but said there were 184,000 rest days waiting to be re-rostered as of the beginning of April. There were 30,512.84 full-time equivalent officers as of August 31.

* Norfolk: The force had 6,718 rest days owed as at October 16 2017. There are 1,525 officers in the force.

* North Wales: The force owed 65, 436 hours - 6,543.5 rest days based on an average of 10-hour days. The force recorded 979 officers. This includes 706 constables, 195 sergeants, 46 inspectors and 32 PCSOs.

* Northamptonshire: As of September 17 2017, the force owed 1,876 rest days. There are 1,230 officers in the force.

* Northumbria: The force had 9,769 outstanding rest days owed to officers as at October 10 2017. The force has 3,335 officers.

* South Wales: As at September 17, the force had 16,613 rest days outstanding and 19,244 which had been cancelled, a total of 35,857 rest days. The force has 2,862 officers. Figures do not include rest days for public holidays or officers on call, but do include voluntary working on rest days.

* South Yorkshire: Police recorded 2,252 rest days to be re-rostered, with 2,318 officers in the force, excluding PCSOs or Special Constables.

* Staffordshire: Police recorded 6,181 available rest days as at September 30, with 1,043 officers in the force on the same date. This number includes Local Policing Teams, Dog Support, and Armed Response Vehicle officers. They said that rest days could be cancelled for "reasons which include court commitments." The force said decisions about rest days are made by the executive team. Rest days may be cancelled to "increase resources due to critical incidents occurring", the force said, and added that they can be of "various lengths", not just eight hours long.

* Suffolk: The constabulary owed 4,756 rest days as at October 16, with 1,083 officers in the force.

* Thames Valley: The force recorded 26,873 rest days to be re-rostered in 2017, including 442 which were owed or recorded in error. The force said that some of those 442 owed rest days "are likely to be errors in recording" and that the figure is likely to be "far smaller". They counted 4,511 officers in the force including officers on maternity and paternity leave, those on career breaks and those who are sick.

* West Mercia: Police & Warwickshire Police - the two-force alliance shows a total of 8,652 rest days owed to officers as at October 11 2017. The forces have a combined 2,916 police officers.

* West Midlands: Police had 23,071 rest days owed to officers as of October 13. There are 7,257 officers.

* West Yorkshire: Police revealed in a partial response that there were 6,147 available rest days as of February 2 2017, but did not disclose how many were cancelled.

* Wiltshire: Police had 2,620 rest days cancelled as at September 17 2017. There are 1,015 officers in the force on that same date.

- All other forces either refused to provide the information due to time constraints, or failed to respond.