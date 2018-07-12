Force to focus on impact of rural crime

HUMBERSIDE POLICE is to spend a week focusing on the scourge of rural crime.

The force is running a week-long campaign to engage with rural communities and cut crime and create safer communities .

The campaign, which begins on Saturday, has received the backing of Emmerdale star Chris Chittell, who plays long-running character Eric Pollard.

He said: "Due to some of my past storylines, I have had to do a lot of research around crime and its effects. I lend my full support to the police in their work, particularly with regards to rural crime matters.”

Community police officers from across the force area will be holding events throughout the week.

Officers will be at stands at local shows and events, including Crowle Show on Sunday and Driffield Show on Wednesday, as well as making farm visits and hosting pop-up surgeries in villages to speak to people about rural crime and raise awareness of the issues faced by our rural communities.

Wildlife and Rural Crime Officer, Brandon Ward, said: "What is a ‘rural crime’?

"Well, it is a crime like any other such as burglary, theft or arson, but that happens in a rural location. In addition to these, it includes wildlife crimes such as hare coursing, badger baiting, poaching, heritage crime, livestock injury or theft, to name but a few.

“When crime occurs in a rural location it can have a major impact on the victim. It can impact their livelihood and their ability to do business. It also creates a fear of crime in isolated locations and a feeling of being cut off from support.

“We have organised a variety of events throughout the East Riding, North and North East Lincolnshire so that people can have an opportunity to meet officers and to speak to them about things that matter to them.

“Officers are at these events to give out crime prevention advice and get to know the people they serve. They are there to help people on how best to protect themselves and to listen to their concerns.

“I would encourage anyone to go along to these events and see what we can do together to help prevent crime.”