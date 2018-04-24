Foreign aid should be spent on preventing 1.3m road deaths worldwide every year, Yorkshire MP says

The hundreds of thousands of deaths on roads worldwide every year present a “much bigger” problem than malaria and Britain should use foreign aid to try and prevent them, a Yorkshire MP will say.

Labour’s Barry Sheerman will call on the Government to use part of its overseas aid budget, which is 0.7% of national income, and its expertise in road safety to try and stop the 1.3m road deaths every year around the world.

The Huddersfield MP will press Ministers on the issue in a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday April 24.

Ahead of the debate, he told The Yorkshire Post: “If you want one of the safest and most effective ways of helping people in the developing world, invest in the kind of road safety knowledge and practice that we know about.

“We’ve got really a great deal of knowledge and expertise, so if you marry what we know in our country and in our transport sector with international development, that would probably be the most effective use of international aid.”

Mr Sheerman, who has long called for improvements in road safety, stressed that the money should come “with strings attached”.

“For too long we’ve invested in things that look good but don’t deliver.” he said.

