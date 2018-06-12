Forensic experts arrive at scene of shooting on Sheffield estate

Forensic experts are examining the spot where a 17-year-old boy was shot in Sheffield last night.

Officers dressed in protective white suits are carrying out a forensic sweep of a crime scene cordoned off at the junction of Nodder Road and Hastilar Road South, Woodthorpe, following the shooting at 9.10pm yesterday.

Forensic experts in Woodthorpe this morning

CRIME: Six teenagers arrested over stabbing in Doncaster

The crime scene, which also takes in part of Fishponds Road West and Chadwick Road, is under police guard this morning.

READ MORE: Furious residents call for action after third shooting on Sheffield estate in as many months

South Yorkshire Police said the shooting victim was taken to hospital, where he remains today.

Forensic experts are examining a crime scene in Woodthorpe this morning

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

POLICE: Drug users and dealers to be targeted in Sheffield city centre

The shooting was the third in that area in the space of three weeks.

On Tuesday, May 8, a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in Chadwick Road in broad daylight.

A boy was shot in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, last night

The shooting happened close to Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

Three weeks earlier a 42-year-old man was shot in his leg in Nodder Road.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 989 of June 11.