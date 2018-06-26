Forensic experts arrive at Sheffield murder scene

Forensic experts have arrived at a murder scene in Sheffield to look for clues to help establish how a man died.

Steven Close in Chapeltown is sealed off and under police guard this morning following the discovery of a fatally injured man in a house in the street at 12.30am.

Police crime scene investigation vans at a murder scene in Sheffield this morning

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder probe was launched.

Enquiries are being carried out in and around the crime scene as detectives attempt to piece together exactly what happened.

Residents have been warned to expect an increased police presence in the area.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder this morning remains in police custody.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man at a house in the Chapeltown area in the early hours of this morning.

"Emergency services were called to Steven Close just before 12.30am following a report that a man had been found injured inside a house on the cul-de-sac. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"One man, aged 50, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned by officers later today."

She added: "A cordon is currently in place at the address and is expected to remain there throughout the rest of the day as officers carry out enquiries.

"There will also be an increased police presence in the area as detectives work to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night or in the early hours of this morning should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 29 of June 26.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.