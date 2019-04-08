Former apprentice April Bell buys business Monica F Hewitt Florists where she started her career

Have your say

A former apprentice has purchased the business where she began her career over ten years ago.

April Bell, from Hillsborough in Sheffield, began working for Monica F Hewitt Florists as an apprentice florist assistant.

Ms Bell worked her way up to take on a multitude of roles including trainee manager, wedding coordinator, corporate coordinator, training supervisor and demonstrator.

She eventually became manager of Monica F Hewitt Florists and has now acquired the business with assistance from 7Legal and Finance.

Ms Bell said: “I really can’t believe how far I’ve come. From having a tough time at school and starting my apprenticeship to now managing and owning the business, it is just a dream come true.

“Trading for over 40 years, Monica F Hewitt Florists has a reputation for excellence across the city and a foundation of regular customers.

“I am keen to build on this in the future and it is my greatest honour to carry on the legacy that is Monica F Hewitt.”

Samantha Sellars, solicitor at 7Legal and Finance, said: “What a fantastic success story to be a part of.”

Ms Bell was also supported by Pam Goodison, investment manager at Finance for Enterprise, who provided a Start Up Loan, and Yorkshire Bank.