Former colliery site near Leeds is being transformed into a new community

MORE than 1,000 homes are being built on a former colliery site in Yorkshire.

Templegate Developments Limited, the joint venture partnership of Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments, has started work to deliver a new community at Skelton Gate in Leeds.

The contractor Hall Construction Services Limited is now on-site delivering Phase 1 of the scheme, which is funded by a £20m Home Building Fund loan from Homes England.

The 170-acre former open cast colliery site, to the east of Junction 45 of the M1, has planning permission for up to 1,100 homes, a primary and secondary school, public open space, a local centre and a convenience store, as well as associated infrastructure.

A spokesman said: “An additional application is pending for a further 700 homes to take the total consented homes at Skelton Gate to 1,800.

“The Homes England loan will fund the delivery of infrastructure and ground preparation works for all three phases, which in total will cost of over £50m. These crucial works will facilitate the development of the entire scheme,”

Peter Garrett, Managing Director of Keyland Developments, said; “After more than a decade of formulating plans for Skelton Gate, it is incredibly exciting to be live on-site delivering what is one of the most significant regeneration schemes in the Leeds City Region.

He added: “Skelton Gate has received great support from the City Council and with the backing of the Homes England loan we have started the works that will pave the way for this groundbreaking scheme.”

James Pitt, Development Director at Evans Property Group, said; “Game changing developments such as this are achieved through close collaboration and hard work between public and private sector and we are very proud to be actively delivering such an ambitious scheme.”