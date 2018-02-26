Former Doncaster Free Press journalist and councillor dies

A former journalist who worked at the Doncaster Free Press during a lengthy career has died.

Eddie Mardell, who was also deputy editor at our sister title, The Epworth Bells, died earlier this month at the age of 73.

Retired Mr Mardell, whose last job in journalism was working for the Bells, was also a former member of Epworth Town Council and was heavily involved in the Isle of Axholme based Epworth Men's Society, a social group for men living in the town.

Beginning his career in the south of England, Mr Mardell worked on newspapers in Harlow and Stratford before moving to work in PR.

He moved to the Doncaster area in 1981 and was a press officer and spokesman for the National Coal Board, later British Coal and also worked in the Ukraine before moving back into newspapers.

He worked at the Doncaster Free Press as assistant features editor before taking up his last role at the Epworth Bells before his retirement in 2009.

However, following his retirement, he remained active in Epworth, where he lived, serving on Epworth Town Council and also as press officer for the Epworth Men's Society.

His daughter Sam said that her father had suffered a stroke on February 14 at home and died two days later in hospital.

"It was a massive shock," she said. "He was very well known around Epworth and was always busy doing something."

In 2015, he even featured in a best-selling book.

I Am Sam, penned by Epworth author James Durose-Rayner, told the story of retired professional footballer, Jon Sammels, who played 270 matches for Arsenal before signing for Leicester City.

The book featured a journalist based on Mr Mardell.

He leaves a wife, Pauline, and two daughters, Sam and Abigail and three grandchildren, Charlie, Annabelle and Ada.

His funeral will take place at the Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Epworth at 10.30am on March 19.