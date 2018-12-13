Former Doncaster Rovers player jailed for car park attack on woman

A former Doncaster Rovers player has been jailed for a road rage attack on a woman in a pub car park.

Riccardo Calder, who played more than 30 games for Rovers, was sentenced to nine months after being convicted of the assault in Birmingham earlier this year.

The former England Under-17s footballer was convicted of assault occasioning actually bodily harm at Birmingham Crown Court.

He had a "complete loss of temper" according to the sentencing judge at Birmingham Crown Court.

Callder, 22, who also played for Aston Villa, was sacked by Scottish club Inverness Caledonian Thistle after his conviction.

CCTV footage played at the trial showed Calder, of Druids Heath, Birmingham, confronting the woman in the car park of The Horseshoe pub in Maypole shortly after 4am on May 7.

In what the judge described as a "repeated and sustained attack", Calder rained punches through the victim's open window before kicking her.

Calder was friends with the victim who he met up with at a club on 6 May but he attacked her after she accidentally bumped into his white Mercedes saloon.

The 24-year-old mother-of-one suffered two black eyes, cuts and bruises and a fractured thumb, which needed hospital treatment.

Calder spent two separate spells on loan at Doncaster under Darren Ferguson and left the club in January 2017.