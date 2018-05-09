Former Hull hospital trust boss facing fraud charges dies

The former chief executive of Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals trust who was facing fraud charges has died.

An email was sent informing staff at the trust, where Phil Morley worked until 2014.

Mr Morley retired last year after three years as chief executive of the troubled Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Harlow, Essex and had set up a consultancy firm.

He was due to make a first appearance before Hull magistrates on June 8, charged with four counts of fraud. No details are known about his death.

In a statement, current trust chief executive Chris Long, said: “We extend our sympathies to the family of Phil Morley, who was the chief executive of the organisation between 2010 and 2014. The trust will be making no further comment.”

Mr Morley left his job in Hull weeks before a critical report by CQC inspectors pointing to staff shortages and allegations of bullying.

The previous year he attracted huge publicity when he appeared in a corporate video to promote fitness at work dressed as Superman dancing along hospital corridors to the tune of Tony Christie’s hit Is This The Way to Amarillo?