Former JLS star charged with raping fan at hotel

Former JLS star Oritse Williams has been charged with rape over an alleged attack on a fan in a hotel room after a concert.

The 31-year-old from Croydon was arrested on 2 December 2016, the morning after performing at the Gorgeous club in Wolverhampton.

A second man, Jamien Nagadhana, 31, of Hounslow, London, faces a serious sexual assault charge.

Both men are due to appear before magistrates on 11 October.

At the time of Mr Williams' arrest, a statement released through his management said he denied the accusations.

The singer enjoyed chart success with JLS after featuring on the X Factor in 2008.

He then began a solo career when the pop group disbanded in 2013.