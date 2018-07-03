Former Leeds Ladies FC chairman speaks out after police drop financial impropriety investigation

The former chairman of Leeds Ladies FC has spoken out after a police investigation into alleged financial impropriety at the club was dropped.

Ex-club boss Gary Cooper was arrested in May 2017 over the fraud claims, a club official confirmed last year.

Speaking to the YEP today, after police revealed the charges against him had now been dropped, he said: "I’m very pleased.

"The investigation was thorough. It has taken them 16 months.

"They have looked at every aspect of my life - financial and otherwise - and the resulting matter is there is not enough evidence to prosecute me, which means there was no evidence at all.

"I’m glad it’s over with. What I would say is there are two sides to every story."

Mr Cooper, a former Leeds United Supporters' Trust chairman, had helped to establish the club in 2014, following its split from Leeds United under a previous regime.

He said that since the police investigation began last year, he and his family had received threats.

"The police searched my house, including my then-10-year-old daughter’s bedroom," Mr Cooper said.

"My family have received threats, my kids have received threats.

"I have been called a ‘thief’, ‘liar’, ‘scum’ and have had death threats, all of which no further action was taken for."

Mr Cooper, 51, was one of two people arrested last year as police launched an investigation into the fraud allegations at the club.

Nicola Bright, the former club treasurer, was cleared and released from the investigation in December.

Leeds Ladies FC was re-established Leeds United Ladies FC, after becoming affiliated again with the men’s club in June 2017.