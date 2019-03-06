Former Leeds rugby player Lee Imiolek tackles new challenge in construction industry

He never shirked a tackle during his time as a top rugby union player in Leeds.

And now former Yorkshire Carnegie prop Lee Imiolek is successfully getting to grips with a whole new set of challenges as he forges a career in the construction industry.

Lee Imiolek in action for Yorkshire Carnegie in 2016.

Lee was reluctantly forced to hang up his boots at the age of 27 as a result of a recurring back injury.

But he has since made a fresh start as a trainee site manager with Yorkshire-based Caddick Construction.

And Lee, who was warned he could suffer permanent damage to his back if he carried on playing, says he is relishing life in the building trade.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I had a young family and so I couldn’t risk continuing with rugby, but I knew I didn’t want a desk job stuck inside either.

Lee Imiolek, pictured in 2017.

“I did a lot of research and construction really appealed to me. I love my job, I’m outdoors all day but being out in the elements has never bothered me.

"I’m learning new skills all the time in terms of planning and team management. It’s challenging but the best move I could have made.”

Lee signed for Yorkshire Carnegie - then known as Leeds Carnegie - in 2013 and went on to clock up 120 appearances for the Headingley-based side.

He had previously played for Sale Sharks and also represented England at U16s, U18s and U20s level.

Lee, who lives in Halifax with his wife and three children, is currently working on Caddick's Clifford Street Fire Station development in York.

Away from the building site, the 28-year-old is putting his wealth of rugby experience to champion use by coaching two junior sides.

Caddick operations director Ian Plowman said: “When Lee applied for a job he showed initiative and demonstrated that he had a real interest in construction.

"He has been a great addition and his sporting background just adds new strengths to the site management team.

“Whilst Lee’s skills on the pitch don’t seem an obvious fit for construction, he had a lot of qualities that could be transferred from Yorkshire Carnegie to elsewhere within the group.

"He is obviously a team player, dedicated and isn’t afraid of hard work or learning new skills.”