Former Leeds United stars join sporting dream team for fundraising event

Famous sporting names teamed up in Leeds for an evening raising funds for one of the city’s best-loved charities.

Former Leeds United players Dominic Matteo and Danny Mills were among the guests at The Sporting Social, a dinner at the city’s Royal Armouries museum in aid of the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Other well-known figures in attendance included Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, Paralympics champion Hannah Cockroft, football and cricket record-breaker Clare Taylor and boxing favourite Johnny Nelson.

TV’s Clare Balding handled presentation duties at last night’s event, interviewing the guests on stage about their sporting lives.

The Jane Tomlinson Appeal’s Vicki Robinson said: “A huge, huge thank you to everyone who supported the evening, whether you were on the panel, bought tickets, sponsored the event or donated prizes.

“Thanks for helping to make a difference to children and people with cancer.”