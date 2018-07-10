Former private school chief in Yorkshire cleared of child sex charges

The former chairman of the governors at a private school has been cleared of a series of child sex offences, a court official has said.

Brian Martin was found not guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of eight counts of indecent assault, one of taking indecent images, and three other serious sex offence charges.

He was also cleared of three charges of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three of sexual activity with a child, and two of sexual assault.

The jury failed to reach verdicts on two accusations of indecent assault and one sexual assault charge, and prosecutors indicated that they would be seeking a retrial on those counts, a court official said.

The 68-year-old, of Ferrensby, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was once chairman of the governors at Queen Ethelburga's school near York.