Former railway station in Yorkshire for sale

A Victorian railway station that has been converted into a beautiful family home has gone on the market.

Station House was once Little Weighton Station - a stop on the Hull and Barnsley Railway which closed to passenger traffic in 1955.

The incredible building in the Yorkshire Wolds was home to the station master, and many original features have been retained - including a section of platform and the waiting shelter and toilets dating from the 1880s.

It's for sale with East Riding agents Quick & Clarke and has a guide price of £850,000.

There are five bedrooms and six reception rooms - including the converted ticket office, waiting room and station master's office.

The branch line mainly carried coal from the Yorkshire pits to Hull's docks, and it had a relatively short operational life; services were reduced in 1932 before the final closure of the station in 1955. The attached goods yard remained open until 1964.

Since it was vacated, the house has been sympathetically restored and sits in a 1.5-acre plot.

The substantial lawned gardens include a terrace, a greenhouse, extensive planting, and an exposed section of platform with wild flower gardens beyond. The original platform waiting room and toilets are still standing.

