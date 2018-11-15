Former railway station property near Scarborough sold - after 30 years of ownership

Have your say

A Scarborough property once used as a railway station house has been snapped up after 30 years of ownership.

Global real estate advisor, Colliers International, has negotiated the sale of Station House in Brompton by Sawdon, on behalf of Clive and Sallie Standring at an asking price of £575,000.

Station House is made up of five self-catered apartments, as well as owners’ accommodation.

Located close to the North York Moors, the property was originally a station stop on the old Pickering to Scarborough line.

In keeping with the origins, the station platform has been retained and a garden laid out where the train line once ran.

Peter Bean, Director, Hotels Agency division, Colliers International, said: “Station House is the perfect opportunity for a semi-retired couple to own and operate a quirky guesthouse.

"As a former station, the new owners have acquired a striking piece of real estate in a historically rich area.”

The village of Brompton is said to be ‘the birth place of aviation’, owing to the long-term residence of Sir George Cayley.

It is also where William Wordsworth married Mary Hutchinson in 1802.

The new owners of Station House are John and Angelina Wallis, from Bedfordshire.